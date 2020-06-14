One man dies, three others are stabbed and a teenager is raped during illegal Manchester raves

Police have condemned the raves which were marred by violence

One man died from a suspected drug overdose, three more were stabbed and a woman was raped during two huge illegal raves that took place in Manchester on Saturday night.

More than 6,000 people attended the two unlicensed music events that were held in the Droylsden and Carrington areas of the city.

Police said they were inundated with 999 calls from concerned members of the public between the hours of 5pm on Saturday and 4am on Sunday.

Around 4,000 people turned up for the event in Droylsden, which had been widely advertised in social media.

Sadly a man aged 20 died from a suspected drug overdose during the event.

Another 2,000 people were present at an event 15 miles away in the Carrington area, where there were a number of serious incidents.

Three men received stab wounds, including an 18-year-old, who suffered life threatening injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said they had managed to enter the crowds, locate the man and administer life saving first aid before paramedics arrived and took the victim to hospital.

Two other men aged 25 and 26 were also left with stab wounds during violent scenes that had to be broken up by officers.

An 18-year-old woman also reported that she had been raped and police said they were continuing to hunt the suspect.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes, of Greater Manchester Police defended the decision to allow the events to take place despite them being in contravention of the coronavirus regulations.

He said: “We are aware of two large raves that took place in Carrington and Droylsden on Saturday 13 June. These raves were illegal and I condemn them taking place - they were clearly a breach of coronavirus legislation and guidelines, and have had tragic consequences.

“The gatherings were carefully monitored by officers but, like all forces, we needed to balance the present public health emergency and our overall demand with ongoing incidents, which can often provide a set of unique challenges when it comes to wider public safety.

“We also have to ensure that we strike the right balance of proportionality and fairness with our overall coronavirus response.”

Mr Sykes said his officers had been met with violence when they attempted to engage with those attending the event in Carrington.

He said items had been thrown at officers and a police car had been vandalised.

He said: “I want to make it clear that this is absolutely not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Our officers are working incredibly hard to keep people safe and should never be met with inexcusable violence whilst carrying out their duties.

“We are currently working alongside partners across Greater Manchester and are engaging with local authorities in order to seek further preventative measures and address concerns of our communities during this pandemic.

“We are keen to come up with solutions that meet the needs of the community. I also want to thank those community members that have come out to clean the areas alongside police and members of the local authorities this morning, your support goes a long way.

“Our top priority will always be the safety of the public, who we are here to serve and protect. We hope the public can recognise the challenges we are facing at the moment and our communities join together in doing the right thing by following the government guidelines.

“Coronavirus is still a threat and we will continue to engage with people to encourage them to take some personal responsibility and do the right thing. Ultimately we need the people of Greater Manchester to join together and demonstrate the spirit that they have previously shown in the face of hard times.”