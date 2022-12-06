One man has died from injuries in crane crash that closed I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

One of the two men in a bucket lift that was knocked down Monday morning during an Interstate 95 construction project in Fort Lauderdale died Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The other worker is in stable condition, FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said in an email.

After a crane malfunction sent a piling into the bucket lift, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, I-95’s southbound lanes were closed from Oakland Park Boulevard to south of Broward Boulevard just before 11 a.m. until around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A concrete pilling sits on a collapsed travel lift blocking southbound traffic on Interstate 95 between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The incident resulted in injuries to two construction workers who were transported to Broward Health, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Department of Transportation listing of projects says this is part of a $457 million project stretching from south of Hollywood Boulevard to south of Broward Boulevard on I-95 and Interstate 595 from I-95 to west of State Road 7/U.S. 441. It’s being handled by Archer Western Construction and The de Moya Group, the latter of which were the employers of the workers in the lift, FDOT said.

A check of the OSHA website says The de Moya Group, registered to do business in Florida since February 1986 and based in south Kendall near Zoo Miami, has had one citation in the last 10 years. In 2013, while working on a project at the intersection of the Palmetto Expressway and the Dolphin Expressway, OSHA cited the de Moya Group for a violation having to do with documenting the type of safety signaling for which the signal person is qualified. No fine was proposed.