One man dead, woman wounded in shooting on Fresno road. Police looking for suspect

A man was shot and killed overnight Sunday and a woman also was shot during the incident on a Fresno roadway.

Fresno Police Lt. Zeb Price said the shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. at South Thorne Avenue and East Geary Street.

Officers arrived and found two shooting victims on the roadway.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where the man in his 20s was pronounced dead after he was shot multiple times in the upper body. The woman, also in her 20s, was expected to survive, Price said.

Price said a disturbance took place before the shots rang out.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, but a gun was found at the crime scene and “it’s unknown of its association with the shooting,” Price said.

Price said that both victims are “associated with each other.”

The suspects fled in a light-colored sedan in an unknown location.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and the area was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.