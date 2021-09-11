One man dead, three others injured after two-car crash in Mississauga

TORONTO — Peel Regional Police say a man in his 30s is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead before arriving.

A second man was sent to a trauma unit with serious injuries, while another man and a woman were sent to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The crash happened at Winston Churchill Blvd and Burnhamthorpe Rd W in the city's southwest.

Police say they were called to the scene a little after midnight.

Burnhamthorpe Rd W was closed in the morning as the Major Collision Bureau investigated the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press