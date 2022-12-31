One man is dead after shooting Friday in East Blue Valley neighborhood of Kansas City

A man was killed in the East Blue Valley neighborhood of Kansas City following a Friday night shooting, according to Kansas City police.

KCMO officers responded to calls of gunshots fired at 8:15 p.m. in the area of 6900 block of East 17th Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department.

Shortly after, detectives entered a residence and discovered an adult man had been shot. He was not responsive, Foreman said.

Emergency Medical personnel attempted to revive him, but later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police detained a person of interest and are continuing to canvas for witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting can call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043 or the TIPS hot line at 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, Foreman said.

This is the second homicide to occur Friday, with the first being a fatal shooting by Kansas City, Kansas police officers that left one man dead. The Kansas City Police Department is investigating both cases.