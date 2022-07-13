One man dead in Placer County head-on crash; mother and three children injured, CHP says

A man was killed and a mother and her three children were injured after two vehicles collided head-on Tuesday afternoon on Foresthill Road in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal head-on crash occurred about 3 p.m. on Foresthill Road, just west of Drivers Flat Road in Foresthill, several miles northeast of Auburn.

A 43-year-old Foresthill man was driving a green Toyota Corolla west on Foresthill, and the mother was driving a blue Acura MBX east on the same road and the vehicles crashed head-on, said Officer David Martinez, a spokesman for the CHP Auburn Area Office.

Martinez said investigators were still trying to determine who was at fault, the speed of the vehicles and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The Foresthill man was pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez said there was no one else in the car with him. The Placer County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

Martinez said the mother and her children in the Acura suffered moderate injuries in the crash and were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Foresthill Road remained closed in both directions for more than three hours as CHP investigators, assisted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, worked at the scene. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the CHP announced on social media that the road was reopened in both directions.