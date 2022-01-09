One man dead following rollover accident in west Arlington early Sunday, police say

One man is dead and another was hospitalized following a rollover accident early Sunday in west Arlington.

At approximately 3 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Park Springs Boulevard, according to a press release.

Investigators believe the vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Titan, went off the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to flip and land on its side. The driver, a 34-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators do not believe either of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol was a factor, according to the release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the driver once next of kin have been notified.