Toronto police identify victim of deadly shooting as Anthony Martin, 57

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in the city that left one person dead and injured another.

Investigators say 57-year-old Anthony Martin of Maple was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday evening.

Police say four people entered a townhouse complex in the city's North York area, and three of them started shooting at a group of men playing dominoes in the common area.

The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

Police say an abandoned Toyota Corolla matching that description was found nearby on Friday and they "strongly believe" the car is connected to the shooting.

They say the same group of people is believed to be responsible for another shooting in the same area earlier Thursday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press