One man dead and another in hospital after shooting in Manchester

A 36-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds in Manchester, police have said.

Officers said two men, the 36-year-old and a 21-year-old, attended hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1am on Sunday.

The younger of the victims is in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said there was an "increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place".