One man dead and another in hospital after shooting in Manchester
A 36-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds in Manchester, police have said.
Officers said two men, the 36-year-old and a 21-year-old, attended hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1am on Sunday.
The younger of the victims is in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said there was an "increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place".
Scroll to continue with content