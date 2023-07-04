The one man Biden wants out of the way – and it’s not Trump

Justice Clarence Thomas - Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential election opponent may still be unknown, but right now the biggest obstacle to his agenda may be the Supreme Court.

Nearly every time Biden has tried to circumvent Congress and test the limits of his executive authority, from the eviction moratorium to his sweeping student loan debt relief plan, the conservative majority has kept him in check.

Beginning with last year’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v Wade’s decree of a federal right to abortion, fighting the Supreme Court has featured prominently in Biden’s political messaging.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative who has nevertheless attempted to be a moderating influence on the high court, is not the face of the conservative majority among the judges. Instead the Democrats have focused their ire on Justice Clarence Thomas, who has emerged as the anchor of the body’s right-leaning bloc since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Thomas’ concurrence in Dobbs has been cited by Biden and other prominent Democrats to argue the decision will erode other less controversial privacy rights, whereas Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion takes pains to distinguish abortion from other social issues.

Democrats have also seized on Thomas’ relationship with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow to paint a picture of an out-of-control Supreme Court awash in right-wing and corporate money.

“This is not a normal court,” Biden insisted after the Supreme Court rulings against his student loan scheme and race-based affirmative action programs.

Thomas has been targeted by the left since his appointment in 1991, after contentious confirmation hearings over which Biden presided as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats still point to Anita Hill’s allegations of sexual harassment against Thomas, made during the process of his confirmation as a Supreme Court justice, but ultimately the Senate voted to confirm him despite her claims. The matter was never pursued in court by either side.

It is also true that the second black Supreme Court justice shifted a seat from the liberal bloc to the conservative one. He was also feared by progressives to be the fifth vote to overturn Roe v. Wade 30 years ago, but the precedent survived in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey thanks to defections by other Republican-nominated justices.

In the affirmative action decision, Thomas sparred with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the third black person (and first black woman) to serve on the court and Biden’s only Supreme Court appointee to date. Their exchange went to the heart of a debate over race and the Constitution still roiling America.

As was the case with Dobbs, Thomas once again received much of the criticism for the affirmative action ruling despite the fact that he wasn’t the author of the majority opinion.

For the foreseeable future, conservatives have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, thanks in part to former President Donald Trump, the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Many Democrats hope that if they can regain control of the House and expand their Senate majority, they will be able to add seats to the Supreme Court and appoint more liberal justices. Biden, who played a role in the politicization of the confirmation process through the Thomas and Robert Bork hearings, has said he does not want to do this because it will make the problem worse. Democrats don’t have the votes to pack the court at the moment either.

But Biden does want to run against the conservative Supreme Court and argue it is an ultra-MAGA threat to people’s rights. And until he can run against Trump, he is content to campaign against Thomas, who has been a liberal bête noire even longer than the former president.

Whether this gets Biden a second term in the White House remains to be seen. Thomas isn’t going anywhere soon, however. The justice has a lifetime appointment.

W James Antle III is politics editor of the Washington Examiner

