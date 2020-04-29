The One Makeup Product Making R29 Staffers Feel Normal In Quarantine

It's safe to say we're navigating unprecedented times. While makeup might be the very last thing on your mind at the moment, for some there's no denying the positive impact that a little mascara or lipstick can have on your mental health. With all of us stuck indoors and everyday routines taking a back seat, applying makeup can be transformative (especially if you're living in sweats and haven't washed your hair for two weeks).



Ahead, eight R29 staffers share the one makeup product that makes them feel a bit more normal at a time that is anything but.

Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Editor



"I’m lucky to have tried hundreds of mascaras but nothing opens up my eyes quite like this. Usually, I wear a full face of makeup to work: colour corrector, foundation, bronzer contour – the works. But this is enough on days when I’m paring things down. The nifty brush combs through lashes seamlessly and dresses them in jet-black pigment but the effect is more fluffy and wispy than spidery. It makes me look (and feel) alive. Can we also just take a second to admire the packaging?"



Gucci Beauty Mascara L'Obscur in Black, $, available at Gucci



Vicky Spratt, Features Editor



"I’ve more or less stopped wearing makeup completely during lockdown. This is partly because I can’t be bothered to put it on, partly because I’m not seeing anyone and partly because I wanted to give my skin a break. It’s great, I’m not going to lie. I love the feeling of bare skin and I feel like a huge weight – to look 'done' – has been lifted. However, I do miss the feeling of getting ready and putting a face on to meet the world. This tinted lip balm makes me feel a bit more like an adult woman who is capable of having a serious conversation with important people via Zoom. I’ve been wearing it all day, every day."



NARS Afterglow Lip Balm, $, available at NARS



Georgia Murray, Junior Fashion Editor



"I’m enjoying not wearing makeup day to day; it feels more special when I get dressed up for FaceTime pub quizzes and Zoom birthday parties. Sadly, my skin is worse during lockdown than it was before (cool!) so I’m still putting on tinted moisturiser for my daily walk. This one is a longtime favourite; it has SPF 30, is paraben- and mineral oil-free, glides onto freshly moisturised skin and stays put. It gives good coverage by adapting to your skin colour (science or magic?) so I don’t need to apply concealer afterwards to cover angry spots. It’s light enough to not feel like I’m wearing makeup but makes me feel put-together enough to feel like myself."



Shiseido WASO Colour-Smart Day Moisturiser Oil Free SPF 30, $, available at John Lewis



Jessica Morgan, Staff Writer



"My skin has been through hell and back during quarantine and while I don’t tend to wear a lot of makeup, if I do choose to, it will be an item that is lightweight, fuss-free and makes my skin pop. I recently purchased this Chanel foundation as part of my #lockdownhaul as I'd heard great things about it. It has been the only form of makeup I’ve been applying every morning to make me look more presentable to delivery drivers and impromptu Zoom dates. Pyjamas and a full face of slap is a good look. Who knew?"



Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation SPF 25, $, available at Chanel





Jess Commons, Lifestyle Director



"I'm wearing this in quarantine because my eyebrows are the same colour as my skin and eyebrow tinting kits (looking at you, Eylure) are in shorter supply than loo roll. I ordered one of the last boxes off an obscure pharmacy website three weeks ago and it hasn’t arrived yet (yes, I realise there are more important things in the world). Until then, this eyebrow wand gives my eyebrows at least some definition and stops me looking like a potato on Zoom calls."



Benefit 3D BROWtones Eyebrow Enhancer, $, available at Cult Beauty



Anna Jay, Art Director



"I’ve not worn makeup at all while we’ve been in lockdown and my skin is definitely thanking me for it. I’m having a lot of fun with nails, though. The muted shades by J.Hannah are a luxury at £15 but the hues are unlike any other brand. I’ve been ‘curating’ rainbows, painting each nail a different colour in these slightly dampened shades. It feels reflective of the beautiful colours of spring outside."



J.Hannah Nail Polish in Artichoke, $, available at J.Hannah



Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Health & Living Writer



"I’m lucky enough to have already had some Eylure brow tint stashed in my bathroom before the lockdown began so my brows haven’t faded away, but they still need definition and shape. Full brows that don’t look overshaped feel like I’m really pulling myself together despite doing the bare minimum, and I’ve found that Boy Brow does in fact live up to its hype."



Glossier Boy Brow, $, available at Glossier



Alicia Lansom, Editorial Assistant



"As much as anyone tries to convince me, no brow gel will ever come close to beating Collection’s £1.99 clear mascara. I feel like it is my secret weapon for decent-looking brows and it has become all the more valuable during self-isolation. Even though I haven’t worn a face of makeup in around five weeks (I’ve really lost track at this point), my skin has been breaking out worse than usual for some reason. To make myself feel a little bit better, I have occasionally been swiping a little bit of clear mascara through my eyebrow hairs, because nothing cheers me up like a full, fluffy brow."



COLLECTION Colour Lash Mascara Clear, $, available at Superdrug



