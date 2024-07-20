“So that’s one to look forward to” – New signing singles out pre-season game he’s excited for

Tosin Adarabioyo has settled into life at Chelsea following his arrival at the club this summer and is looking forward to the club’s pre-season tour of America.

The 26-year-old was the club’s first signing of the window, and he arrived on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham to help fill the void left by Thiago Silva’s departure.

Adarabioyo brings much needed height, Premier League experience and leadership qualities to Chelsea’s back line and should really help in both boxes at set pieces.

Adarabioyo looking forward to pre-season tour

The centre back was one of a number of players to return to Chelsea’s Cobham training base a week ahead of schedule, and according to reports club staff have been impressed with him in training.

The Blues head off to America on Monday with two weeks of training under their belts as they prepare to take on Wrexham, Club America, Celtic, Manchester City and Real Madrid in five different cities.

Adarabioyo will have a chance to impress on the pre-season tour of America.

It’s a tough schedule but Adarabioyo is looking forward to meeting the club’s American fans for the first time as well as coming up against some top quality opposition.

“It will be interesting to play Manchester City out there,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“They will be our opponents in the first game of the season in the Premier League, so that will be a good test.”

“We’re also playing Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world. So that’s one to look forward to.

“It will be a great experience to head to America. We have two and a half weeks away and five games against top opposition. It will be really useful to prepare for the season and will be great to see the supporters over in North America.”

Adarabioyo is in line to make his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt against Wrexham on Wednesday, and will be hoping to impress Maresca and show that he deserves a place in the starting line-up for the first game of the season.