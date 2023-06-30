One London Stock Exchange Group Insider Raised Stake By 74% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for London Stock Exchange Group plc's (LON:LSEG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

London Stock Exchange Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Dominic Blakemore made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£73.18 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£83.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of London Stock Exchange Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that London Stock Exchange Group insiders own 0.02% of the company, worth about UK£7.0m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The London Stock Exchange Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded London Stock Exchange Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if London Stock Exchange Group insiders bought more shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

