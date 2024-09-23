One Liverpool player sparked ALL three goals and NO ONE is talking about it

Liverpool weren't actually at their best on Saturday as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield. But the Premier League fixture didn't need them to be.

What Liverpool were was clinical. They made sure to take the chances they fashioned and the Reds consistently looked threatening on the break.

One reason for that was an incredible ability to beat Bournemouth's press and get running at them. It was a tactic that succeeded almost entirely thanks to one player - Ibrahima Konate.

The first goal is obviously the best example of that. Konate grabbed an assist, lofting a wonderful pass over the top for Luis Diaz to run onto. Some bizarre goalkeeping made the finish a formality - but it was the Frenchman's pass that made it all happen.

Even if Alexis Mac Allister calls it a clearance.

For the second, it was Konate's line-breaking pass that got Trent Alexander-Arnold on the move. He played it into Mohamed Salah, got it back, and was suddenly running straight at Bournemouth's heart. He laid it on to Diaz, who bagged both his and the Reds' second.

And the third, once again, came from Konate. The centre-back was less than 10 yards from his own byline as Bournemouth pushed up high but he remained composed. A perfect 35-yard ball down the line was flicked down by Darwin Nunez, who was sent on his way by Mohamed Salah. The rest was just magic.

Ibrahima Konate makes things happen

This was a brilliant performance from Konate. He's had plenty of those before, of course, but not many with the ball at his feet.

But he genuinely made Liverpool tick here. Teams will want to press him far more after this, potentially freeing up others, because Konate demonstrated quite clearly that he can hurt teams.

A brilliant player - and one who appears to be getting better and better.

