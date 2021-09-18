One Live Verdure Ltd (ASX:LV1) insider upped their stake by 500% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Live Verdure Ltd's (ASX:LV1 ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Live Verdure Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Andrew Wilson bought AU$518k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.25 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.33. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Andrew Wilson purchased 3.14m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.21. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Live Verdure Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Live Verdure. In total, insider Andrew Wilson bought AU$130k worth of shares in that time. But we did see insider Andrew Wilson sell shares worth AU$45k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Live Verdure Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 32% of Live Verdure shares, worth about AU$5.8m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Live Verdure Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Live Verdure shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Live Verdure. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Live Verdure (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

