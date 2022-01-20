One Lexington elementary school is switching to remote learning due to COVID increase

As a result of “a dramatic increase” in student and staff absences due to COVID-19, Tates Creek Elementary is switching to remote learning from Thursday through at least Monday, Jan. 24.

“Our school is ....experiencing a dramatic increase in student and staff absences due to COVID-19,” said Tates Creek Elementary Principal Carrie Paul.

No other school in Fayette County was returning to remote learning as of Wednesday night.

During remote learning, students will use their Chromebooks to participate in live ZOOM instruction with their class.

Mental health or social emotional support and other help will be available.

All in-person extra-curricular activities are postponed until the school returns to in-person learning.

“We are mindful of the significant impact that comes from moving a school to temporary remote learning and this decision has not been made lightly,” Paul said.

Several other school districts in Kentucky are returning to remote learning because of an increase in COVID cases.