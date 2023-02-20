‘How one kind Telegraph reader saved another’s disastrous birthday treat’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our Consumer Champion is available to help. For how to contact her click here.

Readers reacted strongly to the letter published on these pages last month by a father horrified by a "child-friendly" Shakespeare show which contained the f-word, adult jokes, and transgender themes.

The man had treated his eight-year-old daughter to tickets to the show for her birthday, but the night ended in tears when they left half way through and he was forced to explain to his 11-year-old what a "man whore" was when he got home.

The offending show was Romeo & Juliet, produced by the Greene Light Stage and shown at the Shaftesbury Theatre. When I approached the production company to ask questions including how it had decided the show was suitable for children aged six and over, it refused to engage.

Stonewalling like this is highly unusual for reputable companies with nothing to hide, and it seems Telegraph readers were as disappointed as I was by the lack of response – or concern for these customers. Needless to say, no refund or offer of compensation was forthcoming either.

However, one reader who happened to read the piece on his own birthday, was so appalled by the whole affair that he was compelled to write to me with an extremely kind offer. He said he wanted to treat the family to tickets for another show of their choice, so they could enjoy the happy family evening out that had never transpired.

The girls' father was bowled over by the kind gesture, and has accepted. He says it is unusual in this day and age to encounter such a gracious selfless act, and sadly he's right. But it is a pleasure to champion such things when they do happen.

I hope the family will have a wonderful time at their next show. The girls have said they'd like to see either Harry Potter or Frozen. I've no doubt either would be far more age appropriate than Greene Light Stage's "modern" Shakespeare rendition.

Good luck.