A One-of-a-Kind Mint Tourmaline Ring From Martin Katz

Beverly Hills jeweler Martin Katz has ruled the red carpet for decades. The designer was a pioneer when it came to adorning A-listers, and his glittery baubles have graced the likes of Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman and Gigi Hadid since he founded his firm in 1988.

Recently, the tastemaker announced his atelier was moving to the luxe Penthouse Suite of the Fred Hayman building. Now, one Robb Report reader will have the unique opportunity to meet with Katz at the top-floor salon for a Champagne reception, followed by a personal appointment.

The main event, though, will be getting your hands on a one-of-a-kind 19.81-carat Asscher-cut mint tourmaline ring that the jeweler has reserved exclusively for Robb Report. The showstopping gem is framed with 68 micro-set sapphires and 96 micro-set diamonds, in addition to smaller amethysts and tsavorites. “Magnificent stones,” Katz says, “are like words that I use to tell a beautiful story.” Will you be the one to give this tale a happy ending? $95,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.

