One-of-a-kind LeBron James card sells for $2.4 million at auction

The most sought-after basketball card of 2022 -- a 2020-21, 1-of-1 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman LeBron James -- sold at auction Saturday night for $2.4 million, culminating a year-long chase.

In addition to being the only one of its kind in existence, the card features NBA logo patches from game-worn jerseys from each of James’ teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The card received national media coverage and even caught the attention of rapper Drake, who spent upwards of $200,000 in an effort to find the card. It was pulled on a live stream by three card collectors from the company Backyard Breaks in May.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

There are four other Triple Logoman cards that feature a trio of NBA players: Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum/Luka Doncic/Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokoumpo/Steph Curry/Kevin Durant, and 2020 draftees Anthony Edwards/LaMelo Ball/Tyrese Haliburton.

The LeBron James "Triple Logoman," expected to sell for $3-5 million, went for $2.4 million at auction on Saturday night.

Though the card sold for $2.4 million by Goldin Auctions, some had projected it would go for more than the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James, which set the record for highest-priced basketball card in April when it sold for $5.2 million.

In addition to the Logoman card, an Exquisite LeBron RPA card was also sold Saturday for $2.1 million.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LeBron James 'Triple Logoman' card sells at auction for $2.4 million