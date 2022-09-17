One killed, two hurt in KC crash after Missouri patrol pursues suspect on I-435: Police

One person was killed and two others injured Friday afternoon in a crash that unfolded as they were being pursued by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 435, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on I-435 southbound near the exit at Gregory Boulevard. Kansas City police were called in by the patrol to investigate the crash and were told of the highway patrol pursuit involving a white Ford pickup that had fled a traffic stop.

At the time of the crash, investigators found that the pickup truck was in the far-left lane when the driver swerved across two lanes of traffic in an apparent attempt to exit the interstate onto Gregory. It was struck by a Ford F250 traveling in the middle lane, police said, causing the vehicle being pursued to overturn and roll several times.

Two of the three people in the suspect vehicle, including the driver, were thrown onto the highway, according to police. One of the passengers was run over by a passing semi truck. All were taken to the hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The thrown passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries, and the other passenger suffered injuries described as serious as of Friday night.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.