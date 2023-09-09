One killed, two hurt after 17 shots are fired in south Sacramento’s Lemon Hill area

One man was killed and two were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lemon Hill area of south Sacramento.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Gordon Drive around 10:15 p.m. after 17 rounds had been fired, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

All three people are in their 20s and were taken to the hospital after the shooting, where Gandhi said one man was pronounced dead. The other two are expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s Office on Saturday did not have suspect information to release, and the identity of the man who died has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.