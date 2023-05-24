One killed in Tuesday evening crash in Kansas City’s Northland: Police

One person died Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle wreck in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Kansas City police officers were dispatched to Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Waukomis Road on a reported crash in the intersection. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Corolla, was carrying a backseat passenger who had been thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and another front seat passenger had minor injuries, police said, and no one from the other involved vehicles was hurt.

Police said the Toyota was traveling at high speed through the intersection and struck another car that was turning left onto Waukomis. After the initial impact, the Toyota struck another car stopped at the intersection, hit a traffic signal and went down an embankment.

Police said the death Tuesday marked the 31st traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 38 within the same time frame in 2022.