One killed, three wounded in shooting between two vehicles in Dallas Saturday night

One woman is dead and three other people were wounded Saturday when someone opened fire Saturday in the 2100 block of North Masters Drive in Dallas, according to police.

Investigators believe two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving eastbound on Bruton Road around 4 p.m. when a bullet entered 39-year-old Ana Moren’s vehicle, hitting and killing her, according to police. Moreno and three other people who were shot were taken to local hospitals.

Police said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.