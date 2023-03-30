One killed, three hurt in Lexington County crash that sent cars off road, SC cops say

One person was killed and three others were injured Wednesday in a crash on a Lexington County road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 12:10 p.m. on Pine Street, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2012 Ford sedan and a 2017 Hyundai sedan were both driving west on Pine Street when they collided near the intersection with Josh Road, Pye said. That’s near U.S. 178, about 2 miles from Pelion High School.

The crash sent the Ford off the left side of the road while the Hyundai ran off the right side of Pine Street, according to Pye. Both vehicles crashed into culverts, Pye said.

The Hyundai driver as well as the driver and two passengers in the Ford were taken to an area hospital, according to Pye. The Hyundai driver later died, Pye said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Hyundai driver.

Further information on the conditions of the people in the Ford was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the cars to collide was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

This was the second death from a crash in Lexington County that was reported Wednesday.

A person who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on March 26 died at Prisma Health Richland hospital, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said at about 7:30 p.m.

That crash victim has not been publicly identified by the coroner’s office.

The victim was the driver of a 2000 Nissan Xterra that was going north on Fish Hatchery Road when the SUV ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and flipped over, according to Tidwell.

No other injuries were reported in that crash that happened at about 7:10 a.m., Tidwell said.

There was no word if that driver was wearing a seat belt.

Through Sunday, 197 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023. Last year, 43 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.