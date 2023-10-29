REFILE-One killed, several injured in explosions in India's southern state -local media

(Fixes dateline)

KOCHI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured after multiple explosions at a convention centre in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday, local media reported.

The incident took place during a Jehovah's Witnesses convention at the centre in Kalamassery, about 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) northeast of Kochi, reports said. Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Jehovah's Witnesses are a nontrinitarian millenarian restorationist Christian denomination.

Local newspaper Mathrubhumi said at least three explosions occurred inside the convention hall, with more than 23 people injured. The injured have been rushed to hospitals.

"The explosion occurred seconds after the end of a prayer as part of the day's event. The first blast took place in the middle of the hall. Seconds later, two more explosions rocked simultaneously on either sides of the hall," TA Sreekumar, regional spokesperson for the Jehovah's Witnesses told mathrubhumi.com.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Swati Bhat. Editing by Gerry Doyle)