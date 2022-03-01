One killed in early morning house fire in West Columbia, officials say

An early morning fire was reported at a West Columbia building Monday, and reports say one person died.

At about 6:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the burning building in the 700 block of Westside Drive, the West Columbia Fire Department said. That’s a block from Platt Springs Road, and about half a mile from Interstate 26, in an area that is a mix of homes and businesses.

Smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived, but it took about 10 minutes for the fire to be brought under control, the fire department said.

One person was found inside the burning building and removed by fire crews before being taken to an area hospital, according to the fire department.

West Columbia Fire Deputy Chief Marquis Solomon said the person died, WIS reported.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the victim and release a cause of death after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, or where it started, but it is under investigation.

Lexington County emergency responders and members of the Cayce Fire Department were on the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.