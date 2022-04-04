One killed in Chapel Hill crash that closed traffic lanes on Fordham Boulevard

A person died early Monday morning after a crash in Chapel Hill.

The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Fordham Boulevard and Columbia Street, just south of the UNC campus, the town said in a news release.

No others were injured in the crash, said Alex Carrasquillo, a spokesman for the Chapel Hill Police Department.

Police have not released further details about the crash, but said an investigation was ongoing.

Eastbound traffic lanes on Fordham Boulevard at the intersection were closed in the aftermath, with drivers being diverted onto Columbia Street.

Those lanes were reopened as of 7 a.m., Carrasquillo said.

The News & Observer has asked for the identity of the victim and details about the crash.