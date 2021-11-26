One killed, another injured in Bibb County house fire late Thursday evening

Bibb County authorities are investigating an overnight house fire that killed one person and injured another.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Houston Avenue just before midnight Thursday evening and found the building in flames. Firefighters removed several people from the house, and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other houses.

A 49-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. The man is in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

The blaze as the second fatal fire along Houston Avenue in Macon this week. Quajalene Murphy, 37, and Kedrick Dewayne Willis, 29, were killed early Tuesday morning in a fire at the EZ Green Apartments at 3557 Houston Ave.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.