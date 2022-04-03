One killed, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas outdoor concert, police say

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·2 min read
News out of Texas
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas that left one man dead and 11 others injured.

Police responded to a shooting call around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning at an all-day outdoor trail ride and concert event in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

Police identified Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, as the fatal shooting victim. Gilmore was found near the stage of the event with a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, according to police.

The 11 individuals injured in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital, where one victim is in critical condition and the others are in stable condition, police said. Other attendees sustained minor trampling injuries in the scuffle of people fleeing the scene, according to police.

Two separate individuals each fired weapons at the concert, according to a statement released by police Sunday morning.

"A preliminary investigation determined that at the event, one individual fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd's direction," the statement reads.

The police investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.

SACRAMENTO RAMPAGE: 'They killed my sister': Chaos in the streets as at least 6 die, 10 are hurt in Sacramento shooting rampage

The event, titled the "Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party," advertised free admission for kids 10 and under, a line-up of rap performances and admission for ATVs and horses, according to a flyer for the party. Witnesses reported around 2,000 attendees at the event, which included an intended headline performance from Memphis rapper Big Boogie.

Lulu Smith, who was attending the event with her daughter, told WFAA she heard gunshots as she was getting into her car.

"Everybody was running. It was so jam packed right here, you couldn't get in or out," Smith said. "I rolled down my window and I heard [shots]."

Video from WFAA Sunday morning showed abandoned cars outside the venue entrance left behind by concert attendees who fled the shooting.

The shooting comes just two weeks after one person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at a spring break party at The Space Dallas, a party venue in the city, according to the Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 1 dead, 11 injured in Dallas outdoor concert shooting

