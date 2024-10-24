One of Kentucky’s highest-rated high school basketball players makes her college choice

Another one of Kentucky high school basketball’s best and brightest is off the board.

George Rogers Clark star Ciara Byars announced via social media on Wednesday evening that she’s committed to the University of Michigan. Byars chose the Wolverines over fellow finalists California, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

“All Glory To God!! Found my new HOME!!” Byars captioned the post.

Byars, a 6-foot-2 forward, ranks as the No. 63 national prospect in the class of 2025, and the No. 3-ranked recruit in the state of Kentucky. Byars’ commitment marks Michigan head coach Kim Barnes-Arico’s third top-100 pledge in the class and third overall; Byars joins 6-1 forward Jessica Fields (Georgia), the No. 99 prospect in the class and the younger sister of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, and 5-10 guard McKenzie Mathurin (Oklahoma), No. 37.

George Rogers Clark head coach Robbie Graham told the Herald-Leader following Byars’ commitment that he’s “very proud of Ciara, and the hard work and dedication she’s put in to earn this opportunity.”

“The University of Michigan is getting an outstanding young lady,” Graham said. “Very high character, a very good student in the classroom and a prime-time player. So she’s got all the characteristics to be very successful at that level.”

Byars, a dynamic scorer on GRC’s varsity roster since she was in seventh grade, has led the Cardinals in scoring since her freshman season. She was on track to extend that streak, averaging 14.1 points per game through the first 15 games of her junior season last year, when she suffered an ACL injury during the Cardinals’ Jan. 6 game against Montgomery County.

According to Graham, the already strong leader only stepped up and continued that leadership.

“She’s always been a true leader,” Graham said. “Even at a young age, she had that natural ability to be a leader. Once she went down and she was able to get back around the team, she just continued with that leadership through practice sessions, through games.

Ciara Byars averaged 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a junior for George Rogers Clark last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury after 15 games.

“Very vocal, talking to players. If they made a bad play or whatever, just ‘Keep your head up, keep working.’ And basically became another coach on the sideline, on the bench. Just very helpful, would see things that maybe we didn’t see, and say, ‘Coach, did you see this?’ or, ‘Maybe take a look at that.’ Very high basketball IQ. She’s always there to help out and continued to show her leadership, even though she couldn’t be on the court performing physically.”

Byars played AAU with local Nike EYBL team Kentucky Premier and is the younger sister of Cincinnati sophomore forward Brianna Byars, who averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game during her freshman season.

Byars is one of three in-state prospects ranked among the class of 2025’s top 70 national prospects alongside Bethlehem forward Leah Macy (No. 16), who committed to Notre Dame in May, and Sacred Heart Academy guard and Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year ZaKiyah Johnson (No. 12), who plans to commit at the end of November. Johnson’s finalists include Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Notre Dame, Southern California and South Carolina.

