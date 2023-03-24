One Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) Analyst Just Slashed Their 2023 Revenue Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Jaycorp Berhad's solitary analyst is for revenues of RM242m in 2023, which would reflect a credible 7.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 21% to RM0.077 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM275m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.078 in 2023. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analyst making a measurable cut to revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

The average price target was steady at RM0.64 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analyst place a higher value on earnings.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Jaycorp Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 7.1% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.2% annually. So it looks like Jaycorp Berhad is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Lamentably, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the market itself. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Jaycorp Berhad after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

