One Jamaica Tallawahs Player Tests Coronavirus Positive, Two Others Also Forced Out of CPL Due to Exposure

With the rescheduled Caribbean Premier League around the corner, the Jamaica Cricket Association and the Ministry of Health and Wellness are working together in tandem after a Jamaican cricketer recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We have not yet determined how many people might have been affected. We are adhering to the health and safety guidance set out by the Government of Jamaica. We are in dialogue with all the necessary parties, including the ministry, to ensure that everybody is aware of the developments,” Courtney Francis, CEO of Jamaica CA, told the Jamaica Observer.

The Observer also reported that the player who tested positive was among a group of cricketers who had been training under the supervision of Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley.

Two cricketers who may have been exposed were withdrawn from the Jamaica Tallawahs squad just before they were to depart via charter flight for Trinidad and Tobago for CPL which begins on August 19.

They have been replaced by West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood and former regional youth spinner Ramaal Lewis.

The cricketer who tested positive also misses out on the competition. He had been drafted to represent one of the other five CPL franchises.

Players, coaches and members of the Jamaica Scorpions backroom staff are under quarantine, while health personnel are expected to begin testing of possible contacts today. Each player going to Trinidad for the CPL had to be tested, and for that player his result came back positive on Thursday. On account of that we provided evidence to the CPL, and working with the Ministry of Health, we provided what they needed for contact tracing,” Francis said, while noting that prior to testing positive the player had shown no symptom.

“Players have been put into isolation and things have been put in place to start testing of ones who might be affected, including the coach and so on. Those tests are to start Monday [today] at 7:30 am, so depending on the results we will decide on how to move forward. As it is now there will be no practice for the next 14 days,” he added.