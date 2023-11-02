Rami Elhanan and Bassam Aramin belong to a club nobody wants to belong to.

Elhanan and Aramin joined the Parents Circle — a community for families who have lost close relatives to violence in the Gaza Strip — over a decade ago after they lost their young daughters to violence in the region.

As casualties mount in the latest war, Elhanan, who is Israeli, and Aramin, who is Palestinian, are thinking about the parents who now join them in their grief. To anyone who has lost a family member in recent weeks, Elhanan says he shares one message, which is the slogan of the Circle: "It'll not stop unless we talk."

To people in Gaza, where thousands of children have been killed in recent weeks, Aramin said parents face a daunting question of how they will channel their grief: "It's up to you to make your choice to use this pain for more anger, more hatred, to invest and more revenge."

Palestinian Bassam Aramin, left, and Israeli Rami Elhanan, right, are more than friends united by grief.

Parents like Aramin and Elhanan have the "moral authority" to advocate that others use their pain for peace and tell others there is another way than violence, Elhanan said.

"I am on a journey towards my brother Bassam and the Palestinian people and their narrative and their history and their music and their culture," he said. "You have to make a choice and decide, I will not use my victimhood in order to victimize others."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel and Hamas War: One Israeli and one Palestinian cry together for peace