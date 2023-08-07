One injured after large fire breaks out at Sherwin-Williams factory in Texas, reports say

Emergency crews responded to a large structure fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory in Texas early Monday morning that left one person injured, authorities and local media reported.

The fire at a plant in Garland, Texas, started around 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to NBC 5. First responders were able to put out the fire, but Lt. Richard Maldonado of the Garland Police Department told the station that major roadways in and around the plant are closed.

The fire department posted on X, formerly Twitter, for motorists to find alternative routes and expect heavy delays as a result of the road closures.

Located northeast of Dallas, Garland is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

CBS News Texas reported that one person, a worker at the factory, was injured and treated on scene. All other employees have been accounted for.

Video posted at the scene by local media shows a large plume of fire and smoke coming out of the building.

THIS MORNING: A massive fire is now contained at the Sherwin Williams paint plant in Garland but crews are still working on hot spots. It was a frightening scene earlier…look at that ball of fire!



We’re updating the situation here ➡️ https://t.co/sEQy0Dksky pic.twitter.com/ekjaWUVGx7 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 7, 2023

The origins of the fire are unclear, according to local reports. It has been extinguished, but crews are continuing to work on hot spots.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sherwin-Williams fire: One injured in Texas factory fire