One injured after crash involving Kansas City fire truck in Westport: Police

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash involving a Kansas City Fire Department ladder truck on Monday afternoon in the city’s Westport neighborhood.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. as the fire truck was heading west down 43rd Street with lights and sirens while responding to an emergency call, according to a crash report by Kansas City police. A tan SUV was headed north on Madison Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening. No firefighters were injured.

The crash also caused the fire truck to leave the roadway and strike three wooden utility poles.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash Monday night. Further information was not immediately available from police.