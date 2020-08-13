One infectious diseases expert calls staging college sports 'playing with fire'

The Big 12 Conference is giving fall football a go. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have said no.

Which governing body is taking the best approach as their college counterparts grapple with the decision to play amid a raging pandemic? Two infectious disease experts and members of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory pandemic suggested Thursday that it would be prudent to shut down fall sports until the novel coronavirus outbreak can be more adequately contained.

One of the experts compared holding fall sports to “playing with fire” because of heart inflammation risks and another said sports shouldn’t go on because of America’s inability to keep the virus from spreading unabated, with more than 162,000 deaths reported since the end of February.

“I feel like the Titanic — we have hit the iceberg and we’re trying to make decisions of what time should we have the band play,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine at Grady in Atlanta, said during a video teleconference with reporters. “I mean, we need to focus on what’s important and what’s important right now is that we need to control this virus. Not having fall sports this year and controlling this virus, to me, would be the No. 1 priority, so my advice to colleges is if you cannot do it safely, you should not do it.”

Del Rio said his magic number for acceptable community spread was less than 10 and ideally five new cases per 100,000 people, far less than the roughly 30 per 100,000 he’s experiencing in his home state of Georgia. Should college sports forge ahead in a state where 98% of hospital beds and 97% of intensive care units were at capacity, del Rio said, it would be a recipe for disaster.

“We don’t have a lot of capacity to take care of sick people and if you were to have an outbreak bigger than what we have because some kind of sports event or college event, you would be in a very serious situation,” del Rio said. “I don’t want to be there, so my advice is that we’ll hold off and we’ll control this virus.”

Earlier this month, the NCAA’s board of governors released requirements for schools and conferences to proceed with fall sports, including an adherence to federal, local and state guidelines. The issue is that conferences are interpreting those same guidelines and emerging medical data in differing ways.

“All of us are just learning about this disease in the last seven months and so there is no black-and-white answer,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical advisor, “but we think the guidance, which is a mandate, provides a pathway for which decisions will be made.”

Del Rio compared the decision whether to play to one that someone might face whether to cross the road despite an oncoming car, saying it was based on how much risk one was willing to accept.

“Some conferences will say, ‘Well, you know, we’ll go forward, it’s a very narrow path and hopefully there will be no infections and if they’re infections we’ll be able to detect them and stop them and we won’t have an outbreak,’ ” del Rio said, “but other conferences will say, ‘No, our tolerance is for zero risk and therefore we would rather not have it.’ ”

Those risks appear to have heightened amid new data that indicates athletes who contract COVID-19 have an increased chance of experiencing myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart. Hainline said 1% to 2% of college athletes were testing positive for the virus and he was aware of “about 12 cases” of myocarditis. The NCAA is updating its requirements for athlete care after a positive test to protect them from heart issues.

Of course, the best protection of all would be not to get the virus in the first place.

“I think we’re playing with fire,” said Dr. Colleen Kraft, an infectious diseases expert and member of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel. “I think one case of myocarditis in an athlete is too many. ... I don’t want to see stories of athletes who can no longer play simply because somebody didn’t protect themselves.”

Preventing football players from catching the virus goes beyond using new visors that act as face shields and masks fitted inside the helmet that are designed to contain droplet spread. Players must also be protected from their communities where infection is most likely to occur by following guidelines for social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

