One in four Canadians not following physical distancing measures: poll

About one in four Canadians are not following social distancing recommendations from publicnhealth officials to their full extent, according to an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News.

Social distancing involves staying at home as often as possible, such as by avoiding non-essential gatherings, to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19. When going out in public, Canadians are urged to avoid contact with others by “keeping a distance of at least 2 arms lengths,” according to the federal government’s website.

"Enough is enough. Go home and stay home,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as far back as March 23.

Despite the constant encouragement by all levels of government, 26 per cent of Canadians aren’t doing their part to slow the spread of the fatal virus, according to the Ipsos poll that interviewed 1,006 Canadians who were at least 18 years old, between April 3-7.

Among the 26 per cent, people are not following social-distancing measures to various extents. A press release by Ipsos says that:

3 per cent say they’re carrying on as normal, going to work, socializing and interacting as normal.

3 per cent are reducing contact with others, but still going out and socializing in person with friends or family.

20 per cent are limiting personal contact to just a few people outside of their home, and going out a few days a week to shop or get food.

Of the rest, roughly 60 per cent said they only go out once a week to get groceries, and about 15 per cent aren’t going out at all.

Twenty-six per cent of people continue to go out, despite the fact that provinces around the country have enacted states of emergency acts, which give their police services the power to enforce new rules throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Quebec, their provincial police force said they handed out over 100 fines over the weekend to people not obeying social distancing rules. In Toronto, people who don’t live together can be fined up to $1,000 if they’re within two metres of each other in public spaces, which can lead to a $5,000 conviction.

The Ipsos poll suggests that we’re seeing younger demographics to be the most likely to not follow social distancing measures.

Of those 18-34 years old, 32 per cent said they’re not practicing social-distancing. Twenty-seven per cent of people aged 35-54 are not doing their part; 19 per cent of people 55 years or older said they’re fully taking the advice of public health officials.

Twelve per cent say they know someone who’s been infected, but that increases to 16 per cent among those 18-34 years old. Despite the age, the poll suggests that when someones knows a patient, they’re actually less likely to practice social distancing.

Thirty-four per cent of people who know someone with COVID-19 are not fully practicing social distancing measures, and eight per cent aren’t doing it all, according to the press release by Ipsos. Of those who don’t know a patient, 24 per cent of them said they’re not fully obeying measures, and two per cent said they’re carrying on with their normal routines.

Ninety-five per cent of Canadians strongly or somewhat agree that physical distancing can be effective, but only 63 per cent are confident that others are also taking the measures seriously.

As of April 8, there are over 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 400 deaths across the nation, while at least half of the provinces in Canada reporting signs of community spread.

According to Prime Minister Trudeau, we should be ready for weeks more of social distancing. In order to avoid further repercussion by the disease, health officials are urging people to follow measures as soon as possible.