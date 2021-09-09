One Identity Integrates with ServiceNow to Help Customers Meet Security and Compliance Requirements for Sensitive Applications

Integration with ServiceNow unlocks consistent and unified experience for joint customers, while gaining complete compliance and governance features of Identity Manager

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O ne Identity , a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced they have joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.



The integration with ServiceNow ® will allow One Identity’s Identity Manager to give mutual customers identity access governance and service management solutions that ensure controls are in place to meet the ever-stringent security and compliance requirements around user access to sensitive applications. One Identity’s Identity Manager can be found on the ServiceNow Store.

The Identity Manager Service Catalog integration unlocks value for joint customers by providing a consistent and unified workflow experience for the end-user while gaining the complete compliance and governance features of Identity Manager. End-users can make identity-related requests through a familiar service catalog, either in Identity Manager or in ServiceNow.

Users have a “one-stop-shop” with a consistent and unified interface to increase security and ease of management

ServiceNow is enhanced with Identity Manager governance platform for compliance and security controls

Joint customers can leverage ServiceNow’s ability to codelessly automate workflows and approvals to enable organizations to improve the customer experience, accelerate service delivery and reduce operational costs



“Regularly evolving security and compliance requirements are a major challenge for businesses across the board, and businesses are looking for solutions that can provide that governance over IT,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President and General Manager at One Identity. “This integration enables our joint customers to address some of their biggest challenges when it comes to identity governance including access governance to manually provisioned requests, closed-loop auditing of ticket requests, and the creation of service-desk tickets and oversight when it comes to governance and management.”

Story continues

The Identity Manager Service Catalog integration:

Provides Access Request of Identity Manager service catalog items from within the ServiceNow user portal.

Request entitlements in ServiceNow that are fulfilled by Identity Manager

Creation and maintenance of the service catalog for all IGA related access requestable items

Control and govern which catalog items should be available for IGA requests

Easily configurable approvals for catalog items that require them

Separation of duty compliance checks when items are requested

The integration with ServiceNow Service Catalog enables organizations to charge forward with their digital transformation and deliver a wide range of products and services through a modern and user‑friendly storefront. Users can request company resources such as applications, system roles, or group membership as well as non-IT resources such as mobile telephones or keys directly from ServiceNow. The integration also provides governance over IT requests, by ensuring that clear audit trails and controls are in place to meet security and compliance requirements. This allows organizations that have standardized on ServiceNow as their preferred request platform to benefit from the enhanced features offered within Identity Manager. Users can raise resource requests in ServiceNow with the fulfillment being handled by One Identity Manager. Governance is provided to the request process by providing a flexible policy-based approval process that supports approval workflows and separation of duty (SoD) policy checks.

“Businesses are looking for solutions to stringent compliance and governance regulations, critical to ensuring security,” said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst of KuppingerCole Analysts AG. “A solution to these pain points that provides a seamless experience for users of both One Identity’s Identity Manager and ServiceNow helps to ensure there is a consistent and unified experience, resulting in stronger security across the board.”

For more information on The Identity Manager Service Catalog visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/servicenow-integration/

About One Identity

One Identity , a Quest Software business, helps organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings developed with a cloud-first strategy including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats without compromise regardless of how they choose to consume the services. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contacts:

Mariah Gauthier

Highwire PR

915-314-0760

oneidentity@highwirepr.com



