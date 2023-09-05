One hospitalized after Florida Keys stabbing near golf course

A man was stabbed multiple times in the Florida Keys Monday evening, according to Monroe County Fire-Rescue.

The stabbing happened near the Key West Golf Club on Stock Island, said fire-rescue spokeswoman Kristen Livengood. The call came in to 911 shortly before 6 p.m., according to sheriff’s office online calls for service logs.

The county’s helicopter ambulance flew the man, who has not been named, to Jackson South Medical Center, Livengood said.

It was not immediately known if deputies had a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.