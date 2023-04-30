Three hospitalised after ‘gas explosion’ blows out windows of west London flat

Three people are in hospital with more feared injured after a suspected gas explosion blew out the windows of a west London takeaway.

Emergency services rushed to Western Road in Southall after the loud blast in a flat above Royal Taste at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Social media footage shows people rushing to the scene as the broken glass and debris from the explosion litters the street.

Part of the building collapsed as firefighters tackled blazes breaking out on the upper floor and roof.

Dozens of people were evacuated as a precaution.

Melissa Dias, 30, was on a bus stuck in traffic when the explosion struck the side as she travelled with her family.

She told the Standard: “I was holding my son in my lap. Suddenly I heard this blast, it was so quick. I was blank for five seconds. The window frame and curtains from the shop came with full speed and banged the bus really hard.

“I saw a man who came running out. He didn’t look too injured.

“He ran and we also got down from the bus. We started walking away from the scene. There were a few people helping get the injured outside.”

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a suspected gas explosion at a residential address in Western Road, Southall.

“A small number of other people are also being treated by LAS.

“Some neighbouring addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Locals are being advised to avoid the area with road closures remaining in place.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman added: “Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Western Road in Southall.

“Part of the first floor and roof of a two-storey building containing a shop with flats above is alight. Part of the building has also collapsed. Three people have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area. A cordon is in place with neighbouring properties evacuated as a precaution.”