One in hospital, one in custody, three at large following downtown Calgary stabbing

CALGARY — One man is in hospital, another person is in police custody and three others are still at large following a stabbing in downtown Calgary.

Police were called to the 8 Street SW CTrain station around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an assault.

Officers found a man with stab wounds, who was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the man was injured in a fight between five people, whom police believe knew each other.

All the suspects fled the scene, but one has since been taken into custody, with charges pending.

Police are still looking for the three remaining suspects, and are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press