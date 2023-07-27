One hit by boat, another drowns on the opening day of lobster miniseason in Miami-Dade

One man drowned on opening day of the two-day lobster miniseason in Miami-Dade County waters, and another man diving for lobsters was hit by a police boat, officials say.

The man who drowned Wednesday hasn’t been named and was in his 60s, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome. He was swimming in No Name Harbor in Key Biscayne, Colome said.

The boat hit the other man, who has also not been named by authorities, offshore of Boca Chita Key, a small island in Biscayne Bay, said Arielle Callender, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the incident.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, and information about his condition was not immediately available.

“This is an open and active investigation,” Callender said.

Since the investigation is being handled by fish and wildlife police, Miami-Dade police are not commenting on the case, Colome said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.