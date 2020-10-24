One held for running sex racket in Mumbai, three girls rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has rescued three girls and arrested one person for allegedly running a sex racket at a hotel in Goregaon here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

According to the officer, the Crime Branch conducted a raid at the Goregaon hotel Friday night and rescued three girls. The man who allegedly ran the sex racket was arrested under several sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Sources said that the arrested person and the rescued girls are connected with the film industry. (ANI)