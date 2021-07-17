One held for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Telangana's Rangareddy

Representative Image

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in the sleuths of Rachakonda Commissionerate, informed Telangana police on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sadarapalli Sai Kumar, a worker at a tea stall.

"The case has been registered under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ ST Act in the Vanasthalipuram Police Station," the police said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused is an old offender and has been sent to judicial remand for three cases. After getting released from jail, he was working as a tea master in a tea stall at a complex in Vanasthalipuram.

"He came into contact with the victim before one year. On July 14, the accused found the victim proceeding alone. He took the victim along with him to an abandoned room at Phase-I, Vanathalipuram and assaulted her sexually by inducing her in the guise of love and marrying her," the police said.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)