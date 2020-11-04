One held in connection with torn pages of Sikh holy book found in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): The police have made an arrest in connection with the incident in which torn pages of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found at Tibba Road in Ludhiana, as per Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Agrawal on Wednesday.

On November 2, police received information about the incident, following which senior officers immediately reached the spot and conducted investigations.

As per Agrawal, the person who had informed the police about the incident turned out to be the culprit.

"A man has confessed to the act and submitted that he did so to get famous. Stringent action to be taken against the man. Appeal to the public to maintain peace," Agrawal said. (ANI)