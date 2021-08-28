'One heck of a leader': Utah Marine Taylor Hoover, 31, killed in Afghanistan airport attack

Flags flew at half-staff in Utah as more flags lined the street outside the family home of Taylor Hoover, a Marine Corps staff sergeant who was among the 13 American troops killed in a suicide bombing Thursday near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Department of Defense confirmed the death of Darin T. Hoover on Saturday, and multiple media outlets report Hoover's name is Darin Taylor Hoover.

Hoover, 31, was remembered by family as a hero who lived to serve. Gov. Spencer Cox and an Associated Press report citing friends and family referred to Hoover by his middle name.

"He gave his life protecting those that can’t protect themselves, doing what he loved: serving his country," his father Darin Hoover said.

Taylor Hoover served in the Marines for 11 years. His father said he was best friends with his two sisters and left behind a girlfriend in California. He described his son as someone who "lit up a room."

Darin Hoover said other Marines who worked with his son reached out to him to say how much they learned from him.

American flags and yellow ribbons line the sidewalk outside the house of Darren Hoover, whose son, Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was killed in Afghanistan, on August 27.

"One heck of a leader," Darin Hoover said.

Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the sergeant's death in a statement Friday and thanked him for his service, saying "We'll never forget his unwavering devotion."

We just received word that Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of UT lost his life to the attack at the Kabul airport yesterday. We’ll be forever grateful for his sacrifice & legacy. He spent his last moments serving our state & nation, & we’ll never forget his unwavering devotion. #utpol — Rep. Blake Moore (@RepBlakeMoore) August 27, 2021

"Hoover served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his fellow countrymen as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan," Cox said in the statement. "We honor his tremendous bravery and commitment to his country, even as we condemn the senseless violence that resulted in his death."

Nate Thompson of Murray, Utah, a childhood friend of Hoover's, described the sergeant as a selfless and kind friend. The two first met when they were 10 years old in Little League football. When Hoover was a lineman in high school, Thompson said he was undersized for the position but his work ethic and determination made up for it.

"If we had trouble with grades, trouble with family or trouble on the field, we always called Taylor," Thompson said. "He’s always level-headed, even if he’s struggling himself."

Friends and family mourned Hoover on Facebook, once again describing him as a hero.

"He had such a big heart, and always wanted what was best for his family and his country," his cousin, Savannah Castle, wrote in a Facebook post. "No words will ever describe the pain and anger our family feels right now, but I love you sweet cousin."

His aunt, Brittany Jones Barnett, called him their "sweet nephew" on Facebook, saying he "always (had) a smile" and was "a joy to be around."

"The world has lost a true light," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken. Shock, disbelief, horror, sadness, sorrow, anger and grief...Please say some extra prayers of comfort for his mama/daddy and sisters. The pain and hurt they are feeling is surely beyond measure."

Hoover was a 2008 graduate of Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Utah, according to his social media page.

Thirteen U.S. service members – 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and an Army soldier – and at least 169 Afghan people died in Thursday's bombing attack, which unfolded as American and allied forces were scrambling to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

