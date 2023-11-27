The one group protecting Britain from anti-Jewish terror

Antisemitism march in London

Anyone who doubts the need to protect Jewish children should visit one of the community’s schools.

I was stunned to see high walls and fencing, secure gates and CCTV when I visited a north London Jewish primary school. It looked more like a prison than a primary school. Children barely out of nursery learn to run to safety at the sound of an alarm. Toddlers taught to sit in silence until danger has passed.

Synagogues and community events have professionally-trained security volunteers outside every service on Shabbat and meeting during the week. No other community in the country needs this level of constant protection. Churches, mosques or temples do not need security staff outside every service, every event, every week.

So well done to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for last week’s announcement of another £3 million grant to support the Community Security Trust’s work to keep the UK’s Jewish community safe. It was very good to see his opposite number Rachel Reeves immediately promise that Labour will continue the funding if they come into power next year too.

Who could have imagined we would see such overt racism on the streets of Britain? Jewish people have been harassed; shops, schools and synagogues have been vandalised. Online abuse and intimidation are out of control. Jewish people are intimidated off public transport and out of central London every weekend as crowds demand Jihad and a Palestine stretching “from the river to the sea” which would mean the eradication of Israel and the murder of the Jews who live there.

It is only thanks to the CST’s 24/7 year-round vigilance that verbal threats have not so far become terror attacks. Led by its chairman, the legendary Gerald Ronson, and its Chief Executive Mark Gardner, the CST and its predecessors have been protecting Britain’s Jewish community for decades but its work has never been more important.

It is surely the most professional community security operation in the world, working with the police and government to tackle racism, extremism and terrorism. Its intelligence has foiled numerous attacks and helped to put countless violent racists behind bars. Its research director, Dr Dave Rich, must have contributed more than anyone else in Britain to the academic analysis and wider understanding of anti-Semitism.

And before anyone runs away with the idea that the Jewish community is receiving special treatment, the government also makes available funding to protect mosques and Muslim faith schools.

Funds are also available to tackle the causes of anti-Jewish racism and to educate people about anti-Semitism. This week the chancellor announced an additional £7m to support the Holocaust Educational Trust which does brilliant work teaching thousands of non-Jewish students every year about the Holocaust, including with visits to Auschwitz.

Disgracefully, so much of the anti-Semitism we are seeing on the streets seems to have been learnt at university so this money will be used by HET and its partners to tackle anti-Jewish racism on campus.

It is appalling that government funding is needed to tackle racism and to protect one our country’s minority communities, but while it is so necessary, let’s be grateful for the cross-party support for these measures.

Lord Austin is a former Labour MP and chairs the anti-extremism campaign Mainstream

