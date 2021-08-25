'One of the greatest': Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, more mourn Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts

Musicians are mourning the death of Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” He was 80.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," Doherty added.

Mick Jagger, the legendary rock band’s frontman, posted a photo on Twitter of a smiling Watts seated behind a drum.

Lead guitarist Keith Richards shared a picture of a drum set with a hanging “Closed” sign.

Guitarist Ronnie Wood posted a photo of himself and his late bandmate captioned “I love you my fellow Gemini - I will dearly miss you - you are the best.”

On the Rollingstones.com website, only a black-silhouetted portrait of Watts appeared

I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best🙏❤️☀️ pic.twitter.com/aMYTGWikxB — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 25, 2021

Chuck Leavell, the band's primary keyboardist and musical director since the mid-'80s, told USA TODAY, "I am devastated at the passing of one of my heroes, one of my peers. There has been no man more effortlessly elegant and more beautiful than Charlie Watts. His timing and beat was always impeccable, his touch delicate yet powerful. On stage, I would stare at his face and marvel at his ability to be the coolest cat among the coolest cats around. It has been the honor of my life to have played with him in studio and in concert over the last 40 years, and to have called him a friend. RIP Charlie. I miss you already.”

Story continues

Paul McCartney reacted to the heartbreaking news in a one-minute video posted to his Twitter account.

The legendary Rolling Stones drummer recently announced he would likely miss the band's 2021-2022 tour.

"So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer, dying. He's a lovely guy and I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill," McCartney said in the video. "Lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock."

Original story: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Ringo Starr shared a photo of the two together, writing, "#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family."

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Elton John remembered Watts as "the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer," John continued. "My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones."

Tom Morello paid tribute to Watts, whom he called "one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love."

"Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts," he wrote.

More: Charlie Watts' best quotes on Mick, Keith and the Rolling Stones ... and on touring and fashion

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, remembered Watts as someone who had the "most subtly, warmth and feel of any rock drummer in history."

"Rest beautifully Charlie we treasure your gifts," he wrote.

The legendary Patti Smith shared a photo of the late drummer on social meda and wrote: "This is Charlie Watts. Mourned and beloved by all."

"Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind," Joan Jett added.

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Sheryl Crow mourned "hero" Watts, adding she had "no words."

"A huge gaping hole in the universe," Crow wrote. "RIP Charlie Watts."

Brian Wilson said he was "just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts."

"I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy," he wrote.

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

Pearl Jam's lead guitarist Mike McCready wrote that he was "sad to hear of Charlie Watts passing."

"The Rolling Stones have always been my favorite band, and Charlie was the engine of subltle (sic) and heavy grooves" he tweeted. "I’ll put on 'Sway' which is my favorite song of all time. Any of us in a rock band wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Charlie."

Sad to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The Rolling Stones have always been my favorite band, and Charlie was the engine of subltle and heavy grooves. I’ll put on “Sway” which is my favorite song of all time. Any of us in a rock band wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Charlie. pic.twitter.com/0GsCAIEIO3 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 24, 2021

Guitarist Nile Rodgers called Watts "a smooth brother."

"Thanks for all the great music," he wrote.

"There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself," Lenny Kravitz wrote.

Charlie Watts was magic on the drums. These 5 Rolling Stones songs prove it.

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

Drummer Max Weinberg mourned his "personal hero."

"I’m devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates. I don’t know what to say really. Charlie Watts Rest In Peace my friend," he wrote.

A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I’m devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates. I don’t know what to say really. Charlie Watts Rest In Peace my friend… — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) August 24, 2021

Stevie Van Zandt called the news "terribly shocking."

"Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman," he tweeted. "He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without him."

Oh no! This is terribly shocking. Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without him. https://t.co/CKTmnBuWwV — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 24, 2021

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell wrote, "Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts."

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

Questlove paid tribute on Instagram, calling Watts "the heartbeat of Rock & Roll."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlie Watts dead: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards mourn drummer