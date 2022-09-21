One General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) insider reduced their stake by 8.0% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

General Dynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Gregory Gallopoulos, sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$228 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$229. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 8.0% of Gregory Gallopoulos's holding. Gregory Gallopoulos was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Gregory Gallopoulos sold a total of 21.77k shares over the year at an average price of US$233. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At General Dynamics Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at General Dynamics. In total, Senior VP Gregory Gallopoulos dumped US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of General Dynamics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that General Dynamics insiders own 6.3% of the company, worth about US$3.9b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The General Dynamics Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold General Dynamics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that General Dynamics is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing General Dynamics. While conducting our analysis, we found that General Dynamics has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

