This one’s for you Gareth: a bluffer’s guide on how to win the Euros

Kyle Walker gets his selfie on as England players head for their flight to Germany. Photograph: Morgan Harlow/The FA/Getty Images

THIS IS HOW WE DO IT

Well, at least Harry Kane wasn’t on corners this time. Eight years on from delivering humiliation in Nice, Iceland were back at it, thunder-clapping their way to a 1-0 victory on Friday to keep the favourites – who now have one win in their last five – humble before Euro 2024 kicks off. So what should England fans do here: label this as a crisis-in-waiting or brush it off as an exercise in experimentation? Sob over pictures of Jack Grealish, national hero of the pandemic Euros, or fire up “Anthony Gordon – Crazy Dribbling Skills, Goals & Assists – 2024” on YouTube and trust Gareth Southgate has got this? England’s manager is probably calm, aided by his fine tournament record. But there’s no harm in some last-minute revision on how to actually win the trophy.

First up, Gareth, don’t host the bloody thing. You’ll get far but heartbreak is inevitable at the finish line. In 2004 a Portugal XI featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Luís Figo and Deco – who’d just won Big Cup with Porto – turned up in Lisbon for a ticker-tape parade only for Angelos Charisteas to deliver unexpected Greek glory. Twelve years later the Portuguese were jubilant in a moth-heavy contest in Paris against France and, well, there was Wembley three years ago. So apologies, Germany, we know you’ve done OK lately but best to get the tissues ready. A penalty shootout victory is pretty much obligatory, too; even tiki-taka Spain had to show some spot-kick bottle, beating Italy and Portugal after extra time on their way to back-to-back title triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

You don’t need the biggest names up top either. The player of the tournament in 2021 was Italy’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, aided by two grizzled, been-there-done-that centre-backs in front of him, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Portugal had Ronaldo in 2016 but he was forced off the field with knack in the first half of the final; up stepped Pepe in defence, shutting out the French in front of Rui Patrício, the pair part of a team that drew thrice in the group stage and won just once across the tournament in normal time. Doing it the ugly way is just fine.

That being said, a bit of firepower in the reserves wouldn’t go amiss. Here’s a sequence for your next pub quiz: Oliver Bierhoff, Sylvain Wiltord, David Trezeguet, Fernando Torres, Juan Mata and Eder. All have all come on as subs in finals since 1996 and scored. This isn’t how it’s been done at the World Cup: look across the previous seven men’s tournaments there and you get just one man who managed a goal after coming on in the final: Germany’s Mario Götze in 2014. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins will hope their bibs offer a similar dose of magic.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

10.55am: “Players and clubs will not participate in that tournament. A single Real Madrid match is worth €20m and Fifa wants to give us that amount for the entire cup. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation” – in an interview with Il Giornale, Carlo Ancelotti reckons that club football’s most successful team will snub next year’s bloated Club World Cup.

2.05pm: “My words about the Fifa Club World Cup were not interpreted in the way I intended. Nothing could be further from my interest than to reject the possibility of playing in a tournament that I consider could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for big titles with Real Madrid” – perhaps after a little nudge from Florentino Pérez, Ancelotti issues a classic statement on his TwiXer account to distance himself from the above.

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTERS

The biggest disappointment for those of us chortling over England’s result last Friday is that they haven’t been drawn in a group with Lidl, Morrisons and Tesco” – Peter Storch.

It took me longer than it should have to realise that was a picture of Jack Grealish holding a bottle of mayonnaise and not Married With Children’s Bud Bundy” – Gavin O’Sullivan.

So, following Wales’s recent draw with Gibraltar (and this – Football Daily Ed), you really think that there really isn’t much lower to go? I beg to differ” – Dan Croft.

Today's letter o' the day winner is … Peter Storch, who wins a copy of Euro 88: The Football Purists' European Championship, by Pitch Publishing.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Alan Hansen, the legendary former Liverpool and Scotland defender, is seriously ill in hospital.

Three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison for hate crimes against Vinícius Jr, the first conviction for racist insults in a stadium in Spain.

Scotland assistant John Carver has played down injury fears surrounding Andy Robertson after the Scotland captain was led away from training on Monday. “He’s fine,” he roared.

Sir Big Jim Ratcliffe held exploratory chats with Thomas Tuchel last week about potentially replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss but the not-always-sensible German has ruled himself out contention for the job.

Elsewhere on the managerial merry-go-round, Graham Potter is Leicester’s first-choice to replace Enzo Maresca, St Pauli’s only-blummin’-31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler is Brighton’s preferred candidate for their vacant job and Will Still, also 31, has been appointed as the new head coach at Lens.

And Manchester United’s Tom Heaton has landed the cushy role of goalkeeping Bez in the England camp after being invited to join Gareth Southgate’s squad as the training goalkeeper. “[I’m] incredibly honoured,” he vibed, while shaking some maracas.

A THORNABY ISSUE

The committee of Thornaby FC of North Yorkshire’s decision to end a “difficult year” in the club’s history by axing all 100 female players and every female team from under-7s up only ended up making their year even more difficult. England icon Beth Mead, from nearby Whitby, led the charge on TwiXer. “The women’s game is on the up but we still have committees making these horrible decisions,” she raged. “It’s not good enough, these women deserve better.” The cash-strapped club, victim of an arson attack in 2023, took the action last week, to a mounting backlash. First team manager Abbey Lyle said: “We’ve got girls who have really progressed this season, we were looking forward to presentation night but now we don’t have a venue to host it at as we’re not allowed to go to the ground.” Whose idea was this? Not club chief suit Gary Morris, who voted against the cull and asked the rest to “consider their positions on the board as patrons and trustees of the football club”. The rest duly stepped down. Too late? A couple of local sponsors have already withdrawn support.

MEMORY LANE

It is 40 years today since John Barnes went on a mazy, speedy Maracanã dribble to beat Brazil at their own sexy samba game. English players aren’t supposed to score goals like this. Not many have done before or since. “I don’t remember much of the goal,” said Barnes in recalling the goal years later. “In fact, even when I see it on television again, it’s like having an out-of-body experience.” Just ahead of half-time, he scythed through the Brazil defence, and if this was not a vintage Brazil team, they still held a magic for an English public watching back home in an amazement that grew when Mark Hateley got the second goal. An incredible night promised much for both Barnes and Hateley but it didn’t really work out for either of them in an England shirt. Barnes, then of Watford, later of Liverpool, was the best player in English football for much of the late 1980s but never shone quite so brightly for his country.

